A Base Layer, a Pullover, a Balaclava…and a Rhino Box

Arcyterx RHO AR Men’s Bottom Base Layer

Made of a combination of Polartec® Power Stretch® polyester and elastane, the RHO AR base layer from Arc’teryx delivers amazing light-weight warmth and durability for cold weather activities. Weighing in at only 7.8 ounces, the RHO AR hugs the pelvis and legs, providing complete contact—and warmth— against your skin. It’s moisture-wicking, breathable and quick-drying, perfect for winter hiking, snowshoeing and camping. With an exceedingly soft hand, this base layer is wonderfully comfortable during extended trips when chafing can sometimes be an issue.

More info: www.arcteryx.com

Toad&Co Aerium Woman’s Pullover

The Aerium™ Woman’s Pullover from Toad&Co® is a different kind of animal. Versatility is built-in: It is equally suited for around town or a day spent cross-country skiing. The Aerium Pullover’s longer length makes it toasty warm and perfect for as a cover-up for yoga pants or leggings. It’s great in the outdoors—water resistant (without being stiff), breathable and super stretchy. It even packs up into its own pocket for portability.

More info: www.toadandco.com

Rhino Rack Zenith Cargo Box 400L

The folks at Rhino Rack are committed to the notion that you can take it with you. This Australian company has been designing a wide array of roof racks, luggage boxes, bike carriers, kayak carriers, ski carriers, and more since 1992. The Zenith Cargo Box 400L is a cargo carrier that mounts on the company’s proprietary bar and leg combinations designed to fit on most vehicles. Made of tough ABS/ASA composites, the 400L anchors to the car’s roof with an easy-to-clamp but rock-solid mounting system that feels completely bomb-proof and has a capacity of 400 liters. It opens on both sides to provide maximum access to your gear and its streamlined design offers an aerodynamic profile to reduce wind drag. The locking mechanism is a bit finicky but once closed provides security for the contents.

Rhino Rack also offers a cool Ski and Snowboard Carrier capable of holding up to 6 pairs of skis or up to 4 snowboards. Featuring an easy-release locking system to reduce the fumbling and frustration of operating locking mechanism with gloves on, the Ski and Snowboard Carrier includes a universal mount, enabling it to be fitted to a wide variety of roof racks, eliminating the need for a separate fitting kit. The Carrier is packed to the brim with features like UV protection, mold resistant materials, waterproofing, rust-proofing, and comes with a five year warranty.

More info: www.rhinorack.com

Patagonia Capilene Thermal Weight Balaclava

I like my balaclavas simple, warm and light. Patagonia’s Capilene® Thermal Weight Balaclava hits all those marks and is breathable to boot. At 1.2 ounces, you’ll forget you have it along—until the temperature drops. It’s soft and comfortable and can be worn above your mouth or below your chin. It’s thin enough for easy layering and the fabric is partially recycled and bluesign® approved (manufactured under strict guidelines that prioritize environmental and worker-health). And it’s made by Patagonia so it’ll last for years and years.

More info: www.patagonia.com