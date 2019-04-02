Gear Spotlight: Cotopaxi Luzon 18L Pack

Cotopaxi is an innovative new gear manufacturer that burst onto the scene in 2014 with an emphasis on innovation and stewardship. Their new Luzon 18L is part of their Del Dia line, meaning that each pack is made from remnant rolls of material. The color details are uniquely designed at the sewer’s discretion from zippers to thread colors. So each pack is one of a kind and you can find the perfect one for you at Backcountry Essentials.

This pack is just the right size for most any daily activity. So far, various staff have used their packs on daily commutes throughout the winter, trips to the climbing gym, stashing into travel luggage for a pack on the go, and even up on Galbraith for mountain biking.

The Luzon uses a simple but rugged design of one main compartment with a hydration sleeve, and one zippered pocket on the outside for quick access to little items. The main pocket closes with a drawstring.

This pack is deceptively big, accepting a laptop, rock shoes and chalk bag, spare clothes, and perhaps a baker’s dozen bagels. Since the pack is only 18 liters, and the load might not be heavy, the waist strap is removable; or if you prefer to leave it on, the strap helps keep the pack from swinging around if you were moving quickly.

At Backcountry Essentials, we typically carry lots of technical hiking, climbing, and skiing packs. This pack is just fun. This spring, we’ll also have an assortment of Cotopaxi’s other packs and travel luggage, all designed uniquely so you can express yourself.