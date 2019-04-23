Summer in Paradise

Mount Rainier towers over the Pacific Northwest, an iconic volcano that embodies the drama and majesty that define this special part of the country. The mountain stands at 14,411 ft and is the tallest mountain in Washington and the Cascade Range.

The summer months between late-July and August are the most popular months to visit Rainier due to its extensive wildflower displays. The wildflowers are so impressive that thousands of photographers from around the world visit the mountain and its high alpine meadows. They come in the hope of capturing the incredible beauty of the wildflowers contrasting with the white snowy mountain. These remarkable meadows that encircle the mountain can be easily viewed; whether you travel the park by car or explore on foot. If you make the pilgrimage, please remember to always stay on the trail to help protect this fragile environment.

A Pacific Northwest native, Tina Arnold is a full time landscape/portrait photographer who enjoys spending time outdoors, backpacking, hiking, and kayaking with her family. Tina’s photographs have been published in numerous publications across the world. See more of her work at: www.lakesidephotographyby-tinaarnold.com.