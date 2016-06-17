The Tunnel of Death: A Close Call in Tajikistan

I was looking down at my hands, but could not see them. My eyes were burning, it was difficult to breath and I was standing in a pothole about the size of the bicycle. The only thought running through my mind was… I need to get out of this tunnel as soon as possible!

I don’t do much in-depth research about most of the places that I travel to when seeking adventure. For me, the element of surprise is what adventuring and exploring is all about.

After a few frustrating bike routes through crappy weather and a very flat Uzbekistan, I finally made it into Tajikistan. I was now heading south towards the capital city, Dushanbe. The flat roads I encountered the last 2000 kilometers finally came to an end and the big climbs started.

After numerous climbs, beautiful scenery and lots of smoke-choking trucks, I made it to the first long tunnel through one of the mountains. It was about 5 km long and was a breeze to cycle through on a beautiful flat paved road, with good ventilation and lights.

After reaching daylight again, there was a massive twenty-kilometer steep 12% decline towards the small town of Khushikat, among intimidating mountains. I filled my food bag in Khushikat and continued towards Dushanbe. The climbs started again, but the views made it such a nice cycle. Switchback after switchback, I made my way up another massive mountain pass.

From Khushikat, which stands at a elevation of 1391 meters above sea level, the climbing continued to the next tunnel, Anzob Tunnel, at an elevation of 2680 meters. After a mountain pass, I reached some sort of a checkpoint with long queues of bottled-up trucks and corrupt policeman taking bribes from the truck drivers they pull over. I spoke to a few truck drivers and they told me about the police throughout Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Each truck driver has a bribe budget to satisfy these police.

I cycled past the checkpoint, up another three kilometer climb and got to the next long tunnel. At this point I was exhausted and was glad that the big climb was over. The first long tunnel was perfect and I was expecting the same from this one, but little did I know this was going to be a massive nightmare.

The tunnel started with a reasonable cycle-able road, with not too many potholes, a few hazy lights and still some ventilation from the entrance of the tunnel. I started to get a bad feeling about one kilometer into the tunnel. The lights started to get dim – the light bulbs were now hanging on electric wires on the sidewall of the tunnel and the distances between them kept getting longer. Suddenly they stopped altogether and I was in total darkness.

At this point I was not sure what to do, so I waited for a truck to drive past so I could use his lights to keep moving forward. My headlight was packed away and there was no way of finding it in this darkness. The first truck that drove past was old and basically falling apart, but the two red tail lights were working. This is what I used to continue onwards through this dreadful tunnel. I stayed on his tail, first behind in the middle of the truck, but this failed as I was constantly hitting potholes and these were not the usual small potholes… they were enormous! The truck drove slowly, not only because it was about to fall apart at any given moment, but because of the bad road. I kept on his tail, cycling one meter from the very faint tail light at speeds of around five- to ten-kilometers per hour.

Then the next big problem started… ventilation! I was struggling to breathe, as there was no ventilation in the tunnel. Most trucks on Tajikistan roads are in bad shape and were constantly pumping out black clouds of fumes on the mountain passes just before the tunnel. Thinking of the pass, I knew this was exactly what was happening in the tunnel, except there was no place for all the fumes to go.

I was hitting one pothole after another, desperately following the small red lights in front of me. I covered my mouth and nose with one of my buffs, but this was not enough, so I grabbed another when the truck stopped in the middle of the darkness. Both buffs were folded double and it was still hard to breathe. I was not in the right place, especially with a bicycle. The road was getting worse as the vehicles were trying to squeeze past each other around the cavernous potholes and half-completed (and apparently abandoned) road construction. Most stretches of the road were so bad that only one car could keep moving forward at any given moment.

The truck stood still, not moving at all. Another car was now behind me waiting for the truck to move forward. Out of nowhere the truck started to reverse. I tried to run back with the overloaded bicycle. The car behind me was hooting, but the truck kept moving back. I then hit the car and could not go back anymore as it was still hooting like crazy for the truck. I was about the get smashed…

I jumped off the bike and then the truck stopped about 30 cm from my bike. I realized I had to get out of this tunnel as quickly as possible. I was now about three kilometers in!

The truck broke down, so I cycled past it. I tried to cycle in front of the car, to use its lights, but he squeezed past me and drove off. I stood there on the side and could not see anything! I put my hands right in front of my eyes, but saw nothing! My eyes were burning, my chest was starting to ache and I was struggling to breathe.

Standing in the middle of the tunnel I waited for another car, truck or anything with some kind of lights.

After five minutes in total darkness, a car approached and I saw my chance. When it came close I took off, cycling right in front of him. He tried to get past, but I did not allow it. He blew his horn like crazy, swerving to the right, to the left and then trying to pass again on the right. I had no choice… he was not going to pass me.

He kept hooting, but I ignored it as I cycled to the left, right, left and to the right. Sorry man, this is my only chance of getting out of this tunnel, cycling as fast as possible, dodging the massive potholes. The car stopped hooting after a few minutes and I think he realized that I was using his lights to get out of the tunnel.

After five kilometers and about 45 minutes, I finally saw a small white light in the distance – the end of the tunnel!

I cycled out of the tunnel into a driving rain. The temperature had dropped at least 15 degrees Celsius. I pulled over, put my head on my handlebar and thought…what the hell just happened!

My eyes were burning. I looked in my mirror and was not surprised when I saw that I was black with soot. It looked like I just crawled out of a coal-mine. My khaki trousers, shirt, buffs, feet… well everything was black. I managed to wash my face and continued up the road the last 100 kilometers to Dushanbe. For the next few days I suffered from chest pains, a reminder of the noxious fumes in what I came to think of as the Tunnel of Death.

De Bruyn Joubert is an adventurer from South Africa, committed to travelling the world to experience different cultures and explore new destinations. Pushing himself to new personal limits, rising above them, and inspiring people to travel are his passions. He has visited 59 countries in his quest for adventure and especially loves seeing the world from two wheels – either bike or motorcycle. De Bruyn is inclined toward big dreams and spares no effort in making those big dreams come true. Learn more at www.debruynjoubert.com, http://www.around7continents.com/ and www.instagram.com/DeBruynJoubert.