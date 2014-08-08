The Wildflower Gardens of Skyline Divide

Each summer there are a few weeks when Skyline Divide may be the most beautiful place on earth. It is at this time – the apex of summer – that the wildflower gardens carpeting the Divide burst forth in a display of alpine color that is among the best in the North Cascades. The trail meanders along the ridge, offering surprises and new vistas every five minutes – truly a sensory delight. But please, if you go, be extra careful not to stray from the trail and definitely do not camp in the meadows. This beautiful ridge is extremely fragile and very popular. It is in danger of being loved to death. Walk softly. Walk slowly. Stop and smell the flowers.

The Skyline Divide Trail is located in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. More info here.