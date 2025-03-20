3 Great Hikes for Spring

Point Whitehorn

The hike to Point Whitehorn is a delight in any season, a leisurely stroll through luscious rainforest to a rocky beach that invites extended exploration. But it’s especially sublime in spring when the forest comes alive after a long northern winter. Three-quarters of a mile of walking through the effervescent greenery will bring you to the captivating shore of the Salish Sea. But don’t stop there. Explore the complicated coastline – during a favorable tide, it’s accessible for miles. On a clear spring day, the wide-open vista of sea and sky enlivens the soul. We have the Whatcom Land Trust to thank for this gem.

Trailhead: From I-5, take Grandview Rd. west (it becomes Koehn Rd.) for almost 9 miles to the trailhead parking lot near the end of the road. No Parking Pass Required.

Dungeness Spit

For a maximum dose of wide-open space in springtime, Dungeness Spit is hard to beat. In fact, it’s the longest natural sand spit in the U.S., extending out into the Strait of Juan De Fuca for 5.5 miles, affording opportunities for some substantial quality time contemplating the Salish Sea. The lighthouse, which marks the turn-around point, is one of the oldest in the Pacific Northwest, operating continuously since 1857. Planning your visit during a low tide is recommended.

Trailhead: Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge at the end of Voice of America Road, off Kitchen-Dick Rd., five miles from US-101 near Sequim. Refuge Entry Pass (available at the trailhead) Required.

Latourell Falls Loop

This easy and delightful 2.4-mile loop in Guy Talbot State Park in the western Columbia Gorge offers close-up views of Lower and Upper Latourell Falls, one a plunge, the other a horsetail. Both are magnificent in spring. The trail winds through a forest of epic cedar and fir and vibrant green moss and fern gardens, gaining a scant 600 feet along the way.

Trailhead: From I-84 in the Columbia Gorge, take exit 35 near Corbett and drive west for 10 miles on the Historic Columbia River Highway to the trailhead parking area. No Parking Pass Required.