5 Car Rental Tips to Save on U.S. Trips

Exploring the U.S. by car gives you the freedom to see the country at your own pace, but if you’re not careful, renting a car can quickly eat into your travel budget. The good news? A few simple strategies can help you avoid unnecessary expenses and keep more money in your pocket. Here are five tried-and-true car rental tips that’ll help you save big on your next American road trip.

Tip 1: Reserve Early and Compare Prices

Just like flights and hotels, car rental rates fluctuate based on demand. Locking in your booking early often means lower prices, especially during peak travel seasons like summer or the holidays. Take time to compare different providers using platforms like holidaycars.com, which show you side-by-side rates from various rental companies. That way, you don’t just settle, you choose the best deal for your needs.

Bonus Tip: Prices can change daily, so if you find a better deal later and your current booking offers free cancellation, go ahead and rebook.

Tip 2: Consider Off-Airport Locations (When You Can)

Getting your rental car at the airport may seem convenient, but it often comes with higher fees and surcharges. If you’re not in a rush, consider taking a short ride to an off-airport location. Many city-based rental offices offer better deals, and the cost of a quick Uber or taxi might still save you money in the end.

Tip 3: Avoid Add-Ons You Don’t Need

Rental desks love to upsell. GPS devices, toll passes, and child seats can add up quickly. But chances are, you already have what you need. Your smartphone can handle navigation, and apps like Waze or Google Maps are just as good, if not better, than built-in GPS. Bringing your own car seat or renting one from a baby gear provider at your destination can also be more cost-effective and safer.

Tip 4: Check Your Insurance Options

Before accepting the rental company’s insurance, double-check your current auto insurance policy or credit card benefits. Many credit cards offer rental coverage at no extra cost if you use that card to book and pay. This can help you skip pricey collision damage waivers (CDWs), which rental agencies typically charge as a daily fee.

Tip 5: Fill the Tank Yourself Before You Return

Returning the car without refueling can lead to inflated refueling charges. Instead of paying double, or even triple, the cost per gallon, plan to stop at a gas station near the return location before drop-off. Some rental companies offer a prepaid fuel option, but that only makes sense if you know you’ll return the car completely empty (which rarely happens).

A great U.S. trip shouldn’t be overshadowed by surprise rental costs. With a little planning, smart choices, and a clear eye on what you really need, you can enjoy the open road and your budget, too.