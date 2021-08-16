A Deep Appreciation: Autumn in B.C.

For as long as I can remember, my life has been centered around seeking out experiences in wild places and spending time with the wild creatures within them. In more recent years, as I’ve grown to understand more of what I’m observing in the natural world, and my ability to access and move through more of the terrain that surrounds me improves, my appreciation continues to deepen. I’ve never felt more connected to, or grateful for, the place I call home: British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest, and for the opportunity to share its beauty with people around the globe.

Jess Findlay is a professional nature photographer from Vancouver, British Columbia, where he guides instructional workshops. His work is focused primarily on photographing the wildlife and landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. See more of Jess’s photography at www.jessfindlay.com