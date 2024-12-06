At the Water’s Edge: A Year Beside Todd Creek

In my year-long tenure as a Writing the Land poet, I penned several poems about Todd Creek, the Whatcom Land Trust (WLT) parcel I adopted. The Whatcom Conservation District is partnering with the WLT to restore 22.4 acres of riparian habitat along this beautiful creek in the South Fork Valley of the Nooksack River in Whatcom County.

At the end of my tenure, Writing the Land: Channel, a book of land poets was published by NatureCulture.

Todd Creek at Forty-eight Degrees

I

The sound of the Nooksack is steady,

rapids tossing & rolling, river rerouted

around a tangle of uprooted alders. After

the flood, fast water & forest debris blocked

the road for days. Today is the day we first see

the damage. Sticky mud coats the ground a hundred

feet inland. Above Todd Creek, a mature maple rests

on its side, its huge root ball lurching upward.

Below the bank, the creek passes a logjam the size

of a mill yard. At the confluence with the Nooksack,

a revised spit curves into the river.

II

This morning we packed a thermos of tea,

two sandwiches, two apples & chocolate,

…always chocolate! Now we sit on the rocky beach

eating lunch, taking in the eroded bank across the river.

We estimate 30 feet of pasture washed away in the torrent.

The Nooksack calmly eddies & swirls past the bank,

whirlpooling back to take another swipe

at the undercut. Small trees & large rocks create

an island that twists up from beneath, splitting the river

around the riprap. North of Bellingham, floodwaters

forced evacuations. I’ve heard that the smell

of a river & the fine silt deposited by floodwaters

is almost impossible to clean away.

A sudden squall has us scrambling from beach

to woods, laughing, slipping in the silty mud,

coming to rest beneath tall maples. Heads tipped

upward, we squint against raindrops splatting

green leaves bright as spring grass.

III

Then there are the nutrients: minerals

in the silt fertilize the land.

The grass at Todd Creek is waist-high now,

like prairie grass before the dustbowl.

The sky is a deep blue-black, rain falling, the two

of us tucked like cattle beneath the maples.

Finished with our lunch, R pulls

up his hood & slips back onto the path.

I return my notebook to my backpack & fasten

the closure, wend my way through wet grass

to follow the arc of cornfield. Overhead, seven

turkey vultures lift on thermals. I imagine they’re

waiting for our insignificant lives to end. Beyond

the scavengers the sky lightens, clouds begin to drift east.

All around, a calm-quiet contrasts with the imagined

roar of raging waters. We walk past the plowed

field, heading back to the truck where we’ll scrape

mud from our boots before climbing in.

IV

Todd Creek—

despite the flood damage, the land

is lush from silt: a sea of grass, saplings

shooting skyward, blackberries thriving.

In the Water

Tree hormones flow through our blood

bioidentical cells shared with cedars

joined together by the river’s flood

Mother tree towers as family leader

Bioidentical cells shared with cedars

blend our lives with the trees

Mother tree towers as family leader

we bow down on our knees

Blend our lives with the trees

mixing our chemistry together

we bow down on our knees

forest of siblings tethered

Mixing our chemistry together

hormones shared with the beloved

forest of siblings tethered

tree hormones flow through our blood

Writing the Land

Writing the Land is a collaborative outreach and fundraising project for land protection organizations, partnering with nonprofit and environmental organizations to coordinate the “adoption” of conserved lands for poets. Each poet is paired with a specific site, usually for about a year, and they visit the location to create work inspired by a sense of place. This project emphasizes the importance of individual connection to land and place—inspiring others to visit or donate toward protecting these conserved lands of all types, including conservation easements, ranches, farms, ecosystems, habitats, sanctuaries, and wilderness preserves.

More info: www.writingtheland.org/

New Book by Nancy Canyon

Nancy Canyon’s new memoir, STRUCK: A Season on a Fire Lookout, about her time spent as a fire lookout in the Clearwater National Forest of Idaho was published in September.

Learn more at nancycanyon.com/books

Writing the Land Poet, Nancy Canyon, coaches for The Narrative Project and teaches writing for Chuckanut Writers. Her books Saltwater, Celia’s Heaven, Women’s Bodies Women’s Words, and Struck: A Season on a Fire Lookout, ) are available at villagebooks.com. She lives near Lake Whatcom with her husband, Ron, and her pup, Lucy.

Award-winning painter Ron Pattern works most days in his studio in the Morgan Block Building in Historic Fairhaven. His bold landscapes and portraits are shown in galleries throughout the Pacific Northwest and are held in private and corporate collections throughout the US and Canada. For more info: patternart.net and @ronpatternart Instagram.