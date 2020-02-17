August Allen’s Greenland

In August, 2018 Photographer August Allen and hiking partner Abby Sussman hiked the Arctic Circle Trail, a 100-mile trekking route in West Greenland, starting on the edge of the great ice sheet; crossing tundra, passing still, silent lakes and watching muskox, caribou and arctic hares along the way, eventually arriving on the shores of Baffin Bay. Greenland is the most sparsely populated country on Earth and little-visited by global travelers. As evidenced by Allen’s beautiful images, it is a breathtakingly beautiful land.

August Allen is a photographer/adventurer, based in Bellingham, WA.