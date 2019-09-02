Autumn in the North Cascades

In 1976 I planned my first trip to the Pacific Northwest. With two friends, I hitchhiked from Eastern Pennsylvania to Cascade Locks in Oregon and hiked the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) south to Crater Lake. I borrowed a friend’s Nikkormat camera for the trip and tried hard to capture the look and feel of what I saw. Since that first trip on the PCT I have traveled broadly yet no matter where I was living, in the U.S. or overseas, I always felt a tug back to the Pacific Northwest. The North Cascades is my home now and I couldn’t be happier.

Andy Porter is a photography teacher at Burlington-Edison High School where he shares his passion for photography and great wide open spaces. He also teaches classes for adults through Burlington Parks and Recreation and the North Cascades Institute. Visit him at AndyPorterImages.com