Autumn Wind: Moments of Gratitude

Without question, autumn is my favorite time of year. I have always been in love with wilderness and the “more than human beings” that call these unique places home. My heartfelt desire is to mirror in my images the feeling and emotions evoked by these places and to express a deep sense of gratitude through sharing those moments with others.

Jules Howatt has been climbing, hiking, and skiing in wild places since childhood. He is an IFMGA mountain guide, photographer, and father to two mountain guide children. They live in Shelter Bay, near Revelstoke, British Columbia.