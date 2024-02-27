Drawn to the Details

The old idiom “can’t see the forest for the trees” describes being too wrapped up in details to see the big picture. But in close-up photography, the details are what matter—a recognition that the blanket of frozen, dead leaves on the ground or the tiny mushroom sprouting from a rotting log is the “forest,” just as much as the towering trees above. During my career as a wildlife biologist, I spent many years scanning grand landscapes, searching for specific animals. Now, I find myself observing nature in a different way. I am drawn to its abstract beauty, moved by the changing symmetries of reflected light, inspired by the repeated patterns of intertwining shapes and colors in the flora, fauna, and geology of tiny, overlooked landscapes at my feet. I see artistry in nature’s chaos. My photography is often serendipitous, something I stumble upon, which works—as long as I keep stumbling about.

Gregory A. Green is a career wildlife biologist and ecology instructor at Western Washington University’s College of the Environment. He is also an avid nature photographer and writer. Greg’s latest nature writing can be found in the new book Wild Lives, a collaboration with award-winning nature photographer Art Wolfe. See more of Gregory’s photography at greggreenphoto.com.