Five Relaxing Getaways in France

France is home to many beautiful destinations, ranging from sun-kissed beaches to snow-capped mountains, each offering unique scenery and a host of relaxing experiences. Whether you’re drawn to Nice for its laid-back coastal vibe, Normandy for its meandering river or Chamonix for luxury skiing resorts, there are plenty of regions to explore. In this article, we’ll dive into five different destinations that promise the perfect relaxing getaway.

Nice

Nice is a city in southeast France surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea. This French Riviera gem is famed for its gloriously sunny weather, stunning beaches, and vibrant Old Town, making it the ideal destination for a slow-paced escape.

Take a walk along the iconic Promenade des Anglais to see the azure waters in all their glory. This historic promenade runs 7 kilometres alongside the city, lined with swaying palm trees and spots to perch yourself by the water. Sit in a seafront restaurant or bar to watch the world go by, or walk up the steps on the northern corner of the promenade to see the most stunning coastline views.

Nice’s Old Town is brimming with traditional French cafes, restaurants, and bars. Explore the quaint cobblestone streets that weave between the pastel colored buildings, stopping by artisan shops to buy local produce and souvenirs.

Perched on top of the mountains between Nice and Monaco, Eze is a beautiful medieval village that is perfect for a day trip. Easily accessible by coach, only 30 minutes from Nice’s centre, Eze overlooks the Mediterranean coast and features a botanical garden, charming squares and cafes for a slow-paced afternoon.

Marseilles

Also located on the Côte d’Azur is Marseille, a city in southern France near the Rhone River. This beautiful Provençal region offers plenty to do and see, from standup paddle boarding to boat tours and snorkelling.

In the city itself, visitors can wander through the pastel streets of the Le Panier district or enjoy a coffee or cocktail by the port. See the city’s major historical buildings with a walking tour, including the impressive basilica, which stands on a hilltop overlooking the coast.

Paddleboarding is a popular activity in Marseille, with calm blue waters surrounding the city. The Calanques coastline is especially stunning, and paddleboarding tours take you to hidden coves and beaches where you can explore and relax. If you’d prefer to stay dry, a boat tour is another great option, with luxury yachts taking guests around the Calanques coast to see the vibrant sunset.

Chamonix

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc is one of the most luxurious skiing destinations in Europe. Situated at the junction between France, Switzerland, and Italy, Chamonix offers some of the best slopes in the world, alongside luxurious hotels and premier restaurants for an indulgent escape.

Outdoor enthusiasts will love Chamonix for its range of activities. From skiing to snowboarding in the winter to hiking, mountain biking, and paragliding in the summer, you’re never short of things to do here.

If pure relaxation is what you’re seeking, spa retreats are especially popular in Chamonix. Stay at a wellness resort nestled at the foot of Mont Blanc, with hot tubs, infinity pools, and face and body treatments for a rejuvenating experience.

Travellers can find luxury ski chalets in France for an indulgent stay, with many on offer in Chamonix. These properties offer the utmost privacy and exclusivity, with spacious rooms, plush decor, panoramic terraces, and saunas that ensure the whole family is entertained and comfortable.

Normandy

Normandy is a beautiful region in northwestern France that is steeped in maritime history. It’s especially famous for the D-Day beaches, where Allied troops landed in 1944 during World War II. Today, visitors can take a tour of these iconic sites, learning about their significance in military history. You can also explore the Caen Memorial dedicated to the lives lost in the Second World War, as well as the island of Mont Saint-Michel with its hilltop medieval abbey.

Normandy is also home to many beautiful towns and villages, including Rouen. Situated on the banks of the Seine River, Rouen is Normandy’s vibrant cultural capital, with half-timbered houses, cobbled streets, and gothic spires, making it a charming stop on your trip.

For those wanting to explore more destinations along the Seine, discover French river cruises which take you on a journey through some of France’s most beautiful regions. From Paris, you’ll sail through gorgeous countryside and picturesque towns, stopping at iconic sites like Bizy Castle and Giverny gardens, the home and inspiration of painter Monet.

Corsica

Corsica is an island in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of southern France. Offering everything from stylish coastal towns to dense forests and stunning golden beaches, Corsica is a premier destination for a French getaway.

The waters around Corsica are what make it so magical, and many boat tours explore the area. From snorkelling excursions to dolphin spotting tours and luxury sunset yachts, visitors can enjoy some incredible views of the Corsican coastline and its wonderful marine creatures too!

For those who love hiking, the GR20 trail that runs the length of the island is one of the most famous hiking routes in Europe. Traversing across challenging terrain, up mountains and through forests, this trail is dripping with natural beauty and incredible views.

If you prefer a slower pace, take a walk through one of the numerous charming old towns perched on the Corsican cliffs. From Bonifacio to Porto Vecchio and Centirui, you can find many lovely villages brimming with history, culture and lots of great Corsican cuisine!

Summary

France is a diverse country offering some fantastic destinations for a relaxing getaway. From the snowy peaks of Chamonix to the glittering waters of the French Riviera and the historic beaches of Normandy, you’re never far from beauty in this European gem.