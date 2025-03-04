From Glacier to Sea: A Cascadian Photo Essay

Here in Western Washington, perpetual cycles of moisture-laden weather systems move inland from offshore, gifting the Cascades Mountain Range with a bounty of snow and rain that sustains the flora, fauna, and people of the region throughout the year. These images trace water’s dynamic journey from the Evergreen State’s icy mountaintops as it descends through creeks, lakes, waterfalls, and rivers to the saltwater of the Pacific Ocean. Photographing the wild water, framed by trees, hills, and skies in timeless black and white, is a way to take these places home with me.

Komo Kulshan, commonly known as Mount Baker, has also been called White Shining Mountain and the Great White Watcher by the Coast Salish people. This striking volcanic peak, with its year-round mantle of snow and ice, embodies the abundance of water in northwestern Washington. Topping out at 10,781 feet in elevation, its snowfields and glaciers draw mountain climbers to its summit and hikers in season to its flowery meadow wonderlands.

This iconic view of 9,131-foot Mount Shuksan never fails to take my breath away. Aptly named Picture Lake is a perfect place to gaze at such rugged beauty. This area, named Heather Meadows, which also holds the scenic Bagley Lakes, epitomizes the alpine parklands that so many of us love. Accessible with its paved path and a few inviting benches, Picture Lake is a wondrous place to view sunrise and sunset when the daytime crowds thin and the water stills for stunning reflections.

How do cascading waterfalls light such sparks of joy within us? This small, unnamed beauty, located at an elevation of about 1,600 feet along the Glacier Creek Road en route to the Heliotrope Ridge Trailhead, has always captivated me. I’ve often stopped there on the way home from this hike and eventually named it Intimate Falls. Forest brush fell down on top of it a few years back. Hopefully, it will appear again in all its splendor one day.

Nearly a century ago, engineers constructed the Diablo Dam along the Skagit River, which flows beside the scenic North Cascades Highway, creating Diablo Lake. The purpose? Hydroelectric power. At an elevation of 1,201 feet, it is part of the popular Ross Lake National Recreation Area. Visitors admire the water’s aqua-green hue created by glacial silt that runs down Colonial Creek from lofty peaks above.

Watching a wild river power downhill from the high country during the wet season is exhilarating. Here, along the Mount Baker Scenic Byway at an elevation of 1,059 feet, the easily accessible Horseshoe Bend Trail begins. Visitors watch Nooksack River’s north fork rock and roll through a small chasm westward toward saltwater. Often, hikers see kayakers skillfully navigating the rapids. This is a favorite place to show out-of-town guests the rugged beauty of our region, as it is reachable year-round. Within a tenth of a mile along the trail, there are lovely spots to laze along the river and appreciate deep beauty.

Much of the water deposited as snow and rain in the high country eventually reaches saltwater. Walking along an inland beach at low tide is a primordial pleasure in this part of the world. Sea-level scenes like this one at Whatcom County’s Point Whitehorn are typical along the Salish Sea’s wild areas. Barnacle-encrusted beach stones are ubiquitous, and hikers would be wise to navigate them carefully. Visitors might spy herons, seals, otters, and other wildlife.

How we are drawn to the ocean! Powerful waves crashing at its edge take us to a timeless place within. To amble along an endless sandy beach at low tide soothes the soul. This well-known sea stack at Second Beach near La Push exemplifies the oceanside landscape in the marvelously wild Olympic National Park. There are many beaches to visit, some accessible from the car and others via a day hike or backpacking trip.

Mystery and awe inspire photographer James K. Papp’s art. He has been deeply involved with the local waters, from his countless hikes along the Cascades Mountain Range’s streams, lakes, and waterfalls to 40 years of working in marine shipping. His current photographic project is entitled “Blessings of the Waters.” See more of James’ work at www.james-papp.pixels.com