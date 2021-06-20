Gear Spotlight: Luci Lights & Smith ChromaPop Sunglasses

Luci® Solar String Lights

By Rachel Thody

The Luci Solar String Lights ($44.99) are one of my top essentials for any escapade! The string light packs up neatly within itself making it easy to toss into a gear bag with no worries about getting the string tangled or caught on anything. It charges either via solar power or through a charging port and also functions as a battery to charge electronics if you need to power up. The lights themselves have three modes which is awesome for really lighting up an outdoor space or providing a little bit of ambient glow in a tent or van. I take my Luci Solar String Lights with me to bike race weekends when I’m camping. Cooking meals, working on bikes, and staying up late reading are a lot more doable when you can actually see what you’re doing and these lights have been the perfect solution for that.

Smith Basecamp ChromaPop™ Green Mirror Sunglasses

By Chris Gerston

For years Backcountry Essentials has exclusively carried Smith goggles because they’re the only ones that I have consistently not been able to fog. Finally, this summer we have also brought in a variety of Smith sunglasses to offer that next level in quality. I’ve been testing the Basecamp glasses with chromaPop lenses ($179) and I definitely see better with them on due to the amazing clarity they bring. The lenses are polarized which helps cut glare in areas of bright sun reflection and anglers rave about how they help them see through flat water. The lightweight frames are designed for a medium fit with medium coverage around the eyes, and the nonslip nose pads keep them in place. And they don’t create any pressure around my temples, providing all day comfort for casual or technical endeavors.