Golden Times in the Brooks Range

Draped from the ceiling, a Dall sheep cape is in the process of being cleaned. In the log home’s dim living room, it gathers the fall day’s anemic light. The rich, nutty meat sits in a wardrobe-size freezer nearby. As the year wanes, putting up stores for winter becomes an urge only those who inhabit lean land far from grocery aisles can truly appreciate.

Before the age of manned flight, humans knew no smoother travel—rapids and rocks notwithstanding—than to be carried along by the current of a river.