Great Gear for Summer Hiking Adventures

Therm-A-Rest Trekker Chair

A Therm-A-Rest® Chair has been a staple in my backpack for decades. Since I first tried one in the 90s, I’ve never headed into the backcountry without this ingenious little system of straps and sleeves that converts a sleeping pad into a reasonably comfortable camp chair. But in recent years, sleeping pads have evolved (gotten thicker and wider), so I was thrilled to try out the new Therm-A-Rest Trekker Chair, which comes in 20- and 25-inch wide sizes to accommodate whatever size pad you’re using. The 25-inch size weighs in at a scant 13 ounces, and wow, combined with the new thicker and wider pad essentially becomes an easy chair with the seat an amazing eight inches off the ground. Of course, now I’m gonna need an ottoman.

More info: thermarest.com

Gregory Stout 35 Backpack

The Stout 35 pack from Gregory blurs the line between a large daypack and a small backpack, with 35 liters of cargo space and a suspension system that will manage at least 30 lbs. It’s feature-rich, with a sleeping bag compartment accessed through a bottom zipper, a hydration sleeve, and lots of pockets and compression straps to manage your trekking poles (and, for me, a tripod) and other essentials. And Gregory’s adjustable VersaFit suspension allows for a customized and comfortable fit, whatever your torso is like. Plus, it comes with a rain cover! At almost three pounds, it’s certainly not ultra-light, but it sure carries a load like a dream.

More info: gregorypacks.com

Big Agnes Spicer Peak 4

Car camping tents can be cumbersome. This is the trade-off, of course, to have room to stretch out, spread out, and (Yes!) stand up inside. The Big Agnes Spicer Peak 4 manages this trade-off nicely. With two large doors and surprisingly vertical walls, this 3-season tent is downright spacious. And whatever the Weather Gods throw your way, the well-constructed rainfly and two bomb-proof vestibules offer reliable shelter from the storm. Set-up is quick, easy, and simple. The poles are surprisingly heavy-duty, and the Agnes Dirt Dagger™ UL Tent Stakes are some of the best I’ve ever pounded. At just a hair under 12 lbs., it’s a manageable package to throw in the trunk or a checked bag when traveling by air.

More info: bigagnes.com