Intimate Nature: Trevor Anderson’s Eye for Detail

The beauty of the Pacific Northwest has captivated me for as long as I can remember. Even before I ever picked up a camera, I knew there was something very special and therapeutic about being out in the wilderness. This appreciation has only become deeper in my photographic work. Photography has helped me observe and capture the fleeting and captivating intersections of color, light, and detail. From glacially-carved mountains to cerulean lakes to old growth forests; this environment truly offers abundance for the senses. I hope to continue to explore its unique moods for many years to come.

See more of Trevor’s photography at trevorandersonphotography.com

Trevor Anderson is an avid hiker and nature photographer born and raised in Washington State. His photography has been featured in Landscape Photography Magazine, Washington Trails, and others. He photographs with Canon gear and is partial to abstract patterns in nature. Visit him at: trevorandersonphotography.com