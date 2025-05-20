Make America Bike Again

For people who bike, the Trump administration’s announcement that it was freezing funding for bike lanes, recreational trails, and “green infrastructure” was a nail in the tire of progress.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-WA, estimated the decision, if upheld, would result in funding losses “in the double-digit millions” in Washington state alone, as well as increased fatalities.

Bicycles are the most efficient transportation machines ever invented—non-polluting, healthy, affordable, and equitable. Smart leaders from Seattle to Bellingham to Vancouver to Paris and London are investing in bike lanes, cycleways, sidewalks, and safe routes to schools.

But not this White House. This president is punching down at vulnerable people who risk their safety when choosing to bike.

The anti-bike bias coming from DC is why I encourage everyone to ride more than ever this summer. Bicycling is a happy and healthy form of protest in the current political climate.

Below are a few summer rides that I encourage you to join. They are all fundraisers for Cascade Bicycle Club. This Washington state bike advocacy organization is fighting to maintain and increase funding for safer streets and bike trails from Seattle to Spokane.

Go to cascade.org/rides-events to sign up.

Seattle to Portland, July 12-13 : Started in 1979, this historic, 206-mile, big group ride can be done in one or two days, with a beer garden festival at the finish and camping at the halfway point.

: Started in 1979, this historic, 206-mile, big group ride can be done in one or two days, with a beer garden festival at the finish and camping at the halfway point. Port Townsend Tour, Aug. 1-3: Explore this historic hamlet and the Olympic Peninsula during this fully supported three-day group ride limited to 200 participants, with unique routes each day.

Iron Horse Gravel, Aug. 11-12 : This ride, perfect for gravel newbies and veterans alike, travels up and over Snoqualmie Pass on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail to Cle Elum. Participants will camp along the Wenatchee River (or stay in a hotel) and bike back to the start on Day Two.

: This ride, perfect for gravel newbies and veterans alike, travels up and over Snoqualmie Pass on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail to Cle Elum. Participants will camp along the Wenatchee River (or stay in a hotel) and bike back to the start on Day Two. Revel Revolution, June 29: The NEW Revel Revolution ride is for women and nonbinary people who seek a welcoming and supportive biking experience amongst friends, new and old. Participants will start and finish at Bellevue College and ride around beautiful Lake Sammamish together, with a finish line celebration.

In addition to biking more, call or email your members of Congress and tell them to fight for safer streets, safe routes to schools, and bikeways that connect our communities.

Join a bike advocacy or transportation safety nonprofit. The League of American Bicyclists, based in Washington, DC, is a great organization that fights for our right to bike.

Together, we can pull the nails and patch the holes that are puncturing our democracy. Let’s Make America Bike Again.

Paul Tolme, the Journalist on the Loose, is an outdoors writer, award-winning environmental journalist, and blogger for Cascade Bicycle Club. He lives with his wife in a Seattle houseboat crammed with bikes, skis, snowboards, kayaks, and paddleboards, but no regrets. His work can be seen at paultolme.com and cascade.org/news.