Prime Time: Autumn in the North Cascades

I find nothing more invigorating than a mountain adventure in the fall. At this time of year, temperatures are comfortable, the bugs are gone, salmon swim upriver to spawn, and birds fly overhead on their southern migration. Glorious alpine meadows feature red, orange, and yellow foliage, while ripe blueberries provide trailside refreshment. And nothing tops the iconic larches glowing like golden torches at tree line on the eastern crest. It’s prime time in the North Cascades, and for me, absolutely unforgettable.

Brett Baunton is a photographer who believes images can make a difference. His work is featured in National Geographic and National Parks Magazines, and is utilized to promote the causes of many conservation groups. He enjoys boating, hiking, and skiing, making Bellingham the perfect home base. Learn more at brettbaunton.com.