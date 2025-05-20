Randy Bott: Golden Moments

As the sun set over the mountains south of Mt. Adams, I experienced a quiet, golden moment that sparked a creative awakening. Surrounded by soft light and vivid alpenglow, I realized that a picture on a phone couldn’t capture the beauty before me. That moment marked the beginning of a more profound passion for photography, moving from spontaneous snapshots to a serious pursuit of storytelling through images. It was a turning point, where stillness and nature inspired a lasting creative journey.

Randy Bott is a fine art landscape photographer based out of Seattle, Washington. He specializes in landscape and infrared photography, including large format limited edition prints and photography workshops. Learn more: randybottphotography.com.