Rare Birds: The Endangered Puffins of the Salish Sea

The air buzzes with excitement as each smiling guest, aged five to 99, boards the vessel, united by a shared mission to encounter one of the Pacific Northwest’s most captivating maritime treasures: a football-sized seabird that spends most of its life in the vast Pacific Ocean: the Tufted Puffin.

As we head south from the marina, a curious nine-year-old girl named Isla asks, “Why are these birds here?”

“There isn’t a safe place to build nests in the open ocean,” I explain, “When winter turns to spring, their fancy feathers emerge, and they journey hundreds of miles to isolated rocky coastal areas or remote islands. Scientists believe they return to nest at the same spot where they were born! Imagine making that long journey ‘home’ without the help of Google Maps! Isn’t that incredible?”

“Wow,” says Isla, “my parents need their phones for directions! How do the birds even find their way?”

“Scientists believe they use a combination of visual landmarks such as the position of the sun, moon, and stars, sensing the earth’s magnetic field, and detecting the unique scent of their nesting area,” I reply.

“Similar to salmon returning to a river!” exclaims Isla.

“Yes, exactly!”

Once they reach their breeding ground, Tufted Puffins reunite with their mates through a series of bill-clatters and courtship displays. These seabirds, believed to be monogamous, form long-lasting pair bonds that remain from one breeding season to the next. Seabirds typically live longer than other birds and invest a significant amount of time and energy into nurturing the single egg they lay each year. With only one chance at hand, the protection and incubation of this egg is paramount. Over the course of six weeks, both parents take turns protecting and incubating this precious egg.

Once the chick, affectionately known as a ‘puffling,’ emerges from the egg, it relies on its parents for nourishment until it’s prepared to take its first flight, usually between 38 and 44 days after hatching. At this point, the young puffling must venture out on its own to learn how to fly and forage for food.

Anticipation among the guests grows as we approach a small, isolated island near the eastern edge of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Everyone wants to be the first to spot an elusive Tufted Puffin.

Off the bow, a cluster of floating feathered silhouettes catches our attention. Using binoculars, we realize it is a group of their tufted relatives, Rhinoceros Auklets, nestled amongst floating bull kelp bulbs. It’s no coincidence that many seabirds are found near seaweed forests such as this, as these underwater havens play an essential role in nurturing the forage fish that serve as their primary food source. The one at Smith Island is the largest bull kelp bed in Washington State.

But wait, with the swift turn of a head, a long-awaited flash of white and vibrant orange bill catches someone’s attention!

“There! Look!” Isla shouts triumphantly, “WOW! Their tufts are beautiful!”

Sure enough, a pair of brilliant Tufted Puffins gracefully paddle through the water off the bow. Their mesmerizing golden tufts flutter elegantly in the wind, reminiscent of models posing on a runway. These tufts are not a permanent feature but part of their seasonal transformation, known as breeding plumage. As summer draws to a close, their tufts will fall off, and their vibrant white face and orange bill will darken. It is also interesting to note that puffins exhibit monomorphic characteristics, meaning based on plumage alone, the difference between males and females is indiscernible.

As quickly as they appear, the puffins disappear beneath the surface to hunt, leaving us time to discuss their natural history.

“Tufted Puffins belong to the Auk family,” I share with the passengers, “Auks are a family of seabirds, also known as Alcidae (al-KID-ay), that comprise a diverse group of seabirds including puffins, guillemots, murres, and auklets. They originated in the North Pacific around 8-10 million years ago. Today, they inhabit a vast range stretching from the Bering Sea and Alaska in the west to the coasts of Europe, Iceland, and northern North America in the east.

They are highly adapted for life at sea, thanks to dense, waterproof, insulating plumage, short wings for diving and underwater propulsion, and specialized bills for catching fish. In essence, these birds are masters of the underwater realm, capable of ‘flying’ effortlessly through the deep with ease as they pursue their prey. Diving depths vary by species, with some diving up to 200 meters deep!”

“What do they eat?” Isla asks.

“Tufted Puffins will consume small fish and crustaceans underwater before surfacing. Occasionally, we get lucky and see them surface with 10- 20 fish across their bills, held in place by specialized small tooth-like structures on the roof of their mouth called denticles. When this happens, we can assume they are returning their catch to their newly hatched chick on that island right there! It is important to photograph puffins carrying fish because we send the pictures to local scientists who are studying their diet. Thus far, we have found bill loads around the Salish Sea full of a small bait fish called sand lance.”

Smith Island stands sentinel in the background, serving as one of these precious seabirds’ last two remaining breeding islands in the Salish Sea.

“Smith Island is a very special place,” I explain to the passengers. “It is part of the Smith and Minor Islands Aquatic Reserve that was established in 2010. It covers over 36,000 acres of state-owned aquatic land and due to its protected status, we must keep a respectful distance of at least 300 yards. However, with your binoculars, you can still observe the nesting burrows. Take a look at the top of the island, just below the grass line — those are nesting holes created using a combination of bills, feet, and wings. They can be two to six feet deep! Other birds like Rhinoceros Auklets and Pigeon Guillemots also use burrows for nesting.”

The Tufted Puffin population along Washington’s coastline and throughout the San Juan Islands has experienced a tragic decline over the past century. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, in 1909, there were an estimated 25,000 Tufted Puffins across 44 nesting sites on the coast of Washington and in the interior Salish Sea. By 2009, the population had plummeted to less than 3,000, with only 19 nesting sites remaining and only two in the Salish Sea.

This dramatic decline led to the Tufted Puffin being listed as an endangered species in Washington in 2015. If the alarming 8.9% annual decline continues, the state’s population could become functionally extirpated (locally extinct) within the next 40 years.

Although we cannot pinpoint the exact number of Tufted Puffins returning to Smith Island, scientists estimate that fewer than 60 individuals return yearly. Because they spend much of the day hunting in different places around this island, we will be lucky to see between five and ten individuals during our visit.

Tufted Puffins range across the North Pacific, from as far east as Japan to northern California. They are listed as ‘Endangered’ in Japan, ‘Sensitive’ in Oregon, and ‘Species of Special Concern’ in California. While the population appears stable in Alaska, a troubling mass die-off event on St. Paul Island in 2016 raises significant concern for the species’ future. Over 350 severely emaciated carcasses washed ashore, underscoring the urgency for further research and conservation efforts to safeguard these remarkable birds.

In Washington, scientists are investigating several factors that may be contributing to their local decline. Some potential reasons include loss of breeding colonies from coastal development, which leads to reduced nesting success, bycatch in commercial fishing nets in the Pacific Ocean, changes in oceanic conditions, or overfishing, which affects their food supply. Changes in prey abundance or distribution can cascade effects on populations, affecting reproductive success and overall fitness. Their decline is a powerful reminder of our interconnectedness with the natural world and the significant impact our actions can have on the diverse species that inhabit our planet.

Efforts to conserve and recover the Washington population are ongoing, yet the most effective methods to support their recovery remain unclear. Local researchers are working to protect and restore nesting habitats by installing artificial nest boxes and using Tufted Puffin decoys to attract nesting pairs. They are also monitoring population trends, breeding success, and foraging behavior. Altogether, these efforts help to better understand the ecology and inform conservation strategies.

After seeing a few more Tufted Puffin pairs, we begin to make our way back to Skyline Marina in Anacortes beneath a sky radiant with soft pink hues as the sun sets, inspired both by the beauty of the Salish Sea and our encounter with the Puffins.

Clearly, these charismatic birds are influential ambassadors for their own protection. We must all remember that every small action counts and that together, we can protect and celebrate the rich biodiversity in our coastal ecosystems.

Protecting Our Puffins

There are numerous ways to improve the overall water quality of the Salish Sea, benefiting not just the puffins but all marine life. These actions include:

Scooping the Poop: Always pick up after your pets to reduce harmful bacteria entering waterways.

Adopting a Storm Drain: Regularly clean a storm drain near your home to prevent debris and pollutants from reaching the sea.

Holding Sea Safe Celebrations: Minimize plastic decorations and avoid purchasing and releasing balloons, as they often end up in the ocean.

Leaving No Trace: When exploring the outdoors, leave it as you found it.

Sharing the Puffin Story: Discuss these beautiful seabirds to raise awareness and inspire others to consider their conservation.

The Salish Sea School

The Salish Sea School, a nonprofit organization based in Anacortes, is on a mission to awaken curiosity and deepen connections with the sea through outdoor education programs, citizen science initiatives, and ecotours. These unforgettable experiences allow students and community members alike to develop a stronger bond with the sea and its inhabitants, ultimately inspiring a commitment to preserving the fragile beauty of the Salish Sea. Our engaging ecotours have provided over 2,000 students, families, and adults a unique opportunity to actively contribute to Tufted Puffin conservation efforts. Additionally, our ecotours provide valuable data for scientists to contribute to ongoing research and monitoring efforts. Through these immersive educational experiences, The Salish Sea School continues to instill a deep love and sense of responsibility for the marine environment among all participants, inspiring a lifelong commitment to its preservation. We warmly invite you to join us on an unforgettable conservation ecotour to witness firsthand the majesty of Tufted Puffins and become an active participant in their protection. Together, we can secure a brighter future for these remarkable seabirds and the precious ecosystems they call home.

Learn more at: thesalishseaschool.org/bird-tours

Amy Eberling, the Founder and Executive Director of The Salish Sea School, is a passionate educator who spent a decade teaching high school biology. She created The Salish Sea School to foster a deeper connection between students and the marine environment, establishing programs focused on marine biology, conservation, and research, ensuring the next generation values and protects the Salish Sea ecosystem.