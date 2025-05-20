Recovery Beyond: An Audacious Idea

In 2011, two mountaineering friends had an audacious idea – get people off the streets and to the summit of Mt. Rainier (also known as “Tahoma)

Along with a team of committed volunteers, Mike Johnson and Mark Ursino led groups of men and women from the Seattle Union Gospel Mission through a 10-month training program culminating in a successful summit climb of Mt. Rainier. The feature documentary, A New High, released in 2015, captures this story.

In 2016, the Recovery Beyond Paradigm was founded as a 501c3 non-profit foundation to help expand the vision of an outdoor recovery community to support those living in recovery from substance use.

In 2019, the name was shortened to Recovery Beyond with a renewed focus to help guide and support those in all paths of recovery who have moved beyond crisis and are wondering, “What’s next?”.

Since that first climb, Recovery Beyond has grown to include over 350 active members across Western Washington. Their model is one of “programming with purpose” that allows individuals to start and progress towards an end goal or challenge and focus on positive change.

The program has also expanded to include various events ranging from monthly social gatherings open to family and friends to exciting group experiences, including hiking, kayaking, camping, trail walking/running, and more.

Volunteering is a foundational component that allows members to incorporate service into their Recovery process. Volunteers provide critical helping hands and skills and can get involved in one of four ways: as an Activity Lead, Activity Helper, First Aid Responder, or Peer Guide.

Recovery Beyond also continues to honor its roots in mountaineering, offering annual guided training from beginner level upwards. In 2024, 12 bold explorers successfully underwent a seven-month training, starting with beginner-level hikes and culminating with an overnight climb and summit of Mt. Adams.

Thanks to a long legacy of dedication, big hearts, and the ongoing generosity of donors, there is no cost to become a member, and activities are free or very low-cost.

Recovery Beyond is passionate about its mission to strengthen connection and recovery through outdoor experiences, keeping the spirit of adventure alive for those choosing a healthier path in life.

More info: www.recoverybp.org

Elizabeth Fischer is a novice mountaineer, ultramarathon runner, and artist and works for the non-profit Recovery Beyond out of Tacoma, WA. She is passionate about healing on all levels—mental, physical, and spiritual—and the transformative power of nature for our well-being.