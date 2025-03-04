Spring Gear Reviews: Warm & Dry

The North Face Women’s Summit Breithorn Hoodie

I love my North Face Women’s Summit Series Breithorn Hoodie! It arrived just in time for our winter’s coldest few weeks. I stayed toasty and warm, even without extra layers underneath, thanks to the 800-fill ProDown™ with water repellency (Responsible Down Standard). One of the other features that I appreciate is the slightly longer back (27 in.), which covers my bottom. The outer layer is 100% recycled nylon ripstop with non-PFC durable water-repellent. The jacket is super lightweight (13.47 oz.). Because it is a Slim fit, I ordered a size up and am glad I did so I can wear multiple layers underneath.

More info: www.thenorthface.com

Arc’teryx Beta AR Men’s Jacket

If you’re serious about staying dry in the worst that the mountains of the Pacific Northwest can throw at you, look no further than the venerable Arc’teryx Beta AR Men’s Jacket, a hardshell you can depend on. The Beta AR has been a mainstay at Arc’teryx for going on 20 years, and for good reason: the Gore-Tex Pro membrane provides extraordinary protection from the elements, and—like everything Arc’teryx makes—they built this shell to last for years and years.

More info: www.arcteryx.com