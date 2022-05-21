Summer in the Cascades

Summer in the Cascade Mountains is like a second spring. When phlox and trillium start to wither under the heat of summer at lower elevations in the Pacific Northwest, the wildflowers of the Cascades are just getting started. As neighborhood lawns turn August brown, high alpine meadows are lush with lupine and Indian paintbrush. When our regional scarcity of air conditioning becomes uncomfortable, a hike in these mountains offers polar-bear-plunge-worthy lakes, foggy mists, and even a few lingering patches of snow.

Craig Goodwin is a full-time nature photographer based in Black Diamond, WA. You’ll find his work at art shows throughout the Pacific Northwest.

See more of Craig Goodwin’s photography at craiggoodwinphoto.com.