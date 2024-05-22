When it comes to high-end sleeping bags, most would agree that Western Mountaineering (WM) makes the very best. With proper care, this might be the last sleeping bag you’ll ever need to purchase. Backcountry Essentials is proud to carry these bags, made in the USA, because they deliver some of the best nights’ sleep you’ve ever had.

Are you a warm-weather camper where weight is a primary factor? Try the Summerlite 32º bag at 1 lb. 3 oz. (6’ bag). Or are you a true 3-season camper, where warmth is worth a little more weight? The Ultralite 20º bag is still less than 2 lbs., but the horizontal continuous baffles allow you to move more or less of the down to the top of the bag to accommodate both warmer and colder nights. WM also makes the Terralite 25º bag that accommodates those who prefer a roomier semi-rectangular bag instead of a mummy fit. Most bags are available in sizes of 5’6”, 6’, or 6’6”.

One of my favorite things about Western Mountaineering is the flexibility to customize special order bags. Are your feet always cold? How about an extra 2 oz. of down in the footbox? Or, if you want to extend that 3-season bag for winter camping, put that extra fill in the chest area.

Western Mountaineering sleeping bags offer both versatility and comfort, and their unlimited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects is a testament to their confidence that this might be the last bag you’ll ever need.

Chris Gerston owns Backcountry Essentials, an outdoor specialty shop located at 214 W. Holly St. in Bellingham, WA