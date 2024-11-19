The View from Above

Sometimes, rather than capturing a grand scenic vista, a small portion of the vista is more interesting. These photos depict the abstract beauty of our region from above, an unfamiliar viewpoint that captures the striking patterns and vivid colors of our beautiful local landscapes.

The photography of Tore Ofteness will be on display at the Allied Arts Gallery December 6-20, as well as at Quicksilver Photo Lab and Bellingham Frameworks, all in downtown Bellingham, WA. The opening Reception at Allied Arts (1418 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham) is on December 6.

Tore’s book, A Higher Perspective: Aerial Photography of the Pacific Northwest, published in 2017, is available at Village Books in Fairhaven.

Tore Ofteness is a native of Norway, grew up in Seattle, and studied commercial photography at Seattle Community College before moving to Bellingham, where he has enjoyed a career as a freelance photographer. He has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Professional Aerial Photographers Association International and a Bellingham Mayor’s Art Award.