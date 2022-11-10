Traveling Gear for Winter Explorations

Helinox Sunset Chair

For a collapsible camping chair that’s small and light enough to carry almost anywhere, the Sunset Chair is also remarkably comfortable. The high back offers excellent support for end-of-the-day weary bones, and it sits high enough off the ground to allow effortless ingress and egress. I’ve transported mine from Alaska to Iceland and enjoyed countless hours relaxing in my Sunset Chair beside the campfire or gazing at the stars. It assembles and disassembles easily, stowing neatly in its carry bag (18.5 inches long). The packed weight is 3 lbs., 8 oz.

More info: helinox.com

Eagle Creek™ Tarmac XE 2-Wheel International Carry-On

The Tarmac XE 2-Wheel International Carry-On is a rough and ready piece of luggage, ideal for transporting your precious travel gear to far-flung destinations. It’s small enough to meet international size standards, durable, and water-resistant. Plus, its all-terrain wheels make it easy to pull across the assorted topographies that one might encounter on a trip to hither and yon. Adjustable compression wings facilitate efficient packing, and a zippered mesh pocket provides access to small, hard-to-find items. And, like all Eagle Creek products, it’s backed by a No Matter What™ Warranty.

More info: eaglecreek.com