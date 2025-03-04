We’re Number One!

We’re No. 1!

Washington has been named the most bike-friendly state by the League of American Bicyclists, a national nonprofit that advocates for safer bicycling conditions. Washington won the top spot thanks to one of the most exciting and hopeful bicycling initiatives in the United States.

Called the Statewide School-Based Bicycle Safety Education Program, it brings bicycles and bike education to public schools and after-school youth programs statewide. The goal is to teach our youth the essential life skills of bicycling for transportation, health, and fun.

Elementary and middle schoolers will get the ‘Let’s Go Bike’ education in physical education classes. High schoolers can join after-school bike clubs and bicycling programs. Funded through Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, the program is in its second year and is currently found in more than 150 schools statewide.

Programming will expand yearly to include more schools, students, and communities—with a goal to reach 90 percent of our youth.

If you are a parent or a teacher, I encourage you to learn about this amazing programming that Cascade Bicycle Club is implementing in partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation, local school districts and educational service districts, and community nonprofits that work with youth from underserved communities.

The League of American Bicyclists says Washington’s program is a model for other states, and it lauded the bike program in its 50-state rankings. The League also gave Washington high marks for its investments in bike infrastructure and our laws and policies in support of bicycling.

Hopefully, by teaching our children how to bike, more adults will also rediscover the simple joy of biking to work or nearby destinations. Now is your chance. May is National Bike Month.

If you are curious about bike commuting, electric bikes, or bike lessons and free group rides, Cascade Bicycle Club and other bike groups across the region are holding events throughout the month—the fun peaks on May 14, Bike Everywhere Day.

On that day, Seattle and many communities will have Celebration Stations where people who bike can get free coffee, pastries, and goodies. Go to Cascade.org to find a Celebration Station near you.

Paul Tolme, the Journalist on the Loose, is an outdoors writer, award-winning environmental journalist, and blogger for Cascade Bicycle Club. He lives with his wife in a Seattle houseboat crammed with bikes, skis, snowboards, kayaks, and paddleboards, but no regrets. His work can be seen at paultolme.com and cascade.org/news.