The Pacific Northwest landscape drips with feral, watery magic. It delights us with crystal-like snowflakes and limber branches hung with lichen and mosses that catch, hold, and then slowly release the rain and rushing streams that seem to laugh as they burble by. This enchanting world is my muse.

A stream always draws me close. I seek her essence and energy until I feel as if I am just beginning to find her face, her eyes, cheeks, and lips; then—with a click—we kiss.

Cindi Landreth enjoys exploring the western half of the U.S. with binoculars over her shoulder and a camera handy. Cindi retired from co-ownership of A-1 Builders and Adaptations Design Studio. She has dabbled in pottery, scrimshaw, felting, drum and rattle making, and jewelry and is currently enjoying photography and basket weaving.