What To Pack On Your First Ever Bike Tour Adventure

Bike tours have always been popular in many countries. Many biking enthusiasts join biking tours for the benefits. Besides its health advantages, such as better cardio fitness and improved mobility, biking tours revive old connections among friends and colleagues. In addition, bikers can forget their busy city lives for a while and enjoy wonderful moments on their pedals.

However, bikers need to bring several things to fully enjoy biking tours. They may start with checking their bikes. Are the tires good? Is the chain well-oiled? Aside from these, bikers need to pack and prepare other necessities for their first bike tour.

Suppose you’re a newbie in biking and would want to experience your first-ever tour. Here’s an article that can guide you on what to prepare and pack before you bike away. Read on!

Cycling Clothes

Aside from your well-prepared and equipped bike, you’ll need to wear appropriate clothing for the sport. The objective of any cycling clothing is to make biking genuinely comfortable. The clothing should be easy to wear and must protect the biker or cyclist against extreme temperatures. These are generally available in various cycling outfit stores, such as moxiecyclingcompany.com.

For more bike clothing ideas, here’s a list to guide you:

Bike helmet: This head bucket protects riders from head and brain injuries. The higher the quality of the helmet, the lesser the chances of severe injuries. A good helmet should allow excellent vision and fit the biker’s head perfectly.

This head bucket protects riders from head and brain injuries. The higher the quality of the helmet, the lesser the chances of severe injuries. A good helmet should allow excellent vision and fit the biker’s head perfectly. Cycling jersey: There’s a variety of biking jerseys for men and women. Over the years, the tight-fitting spandex types have evolved into more fashionable yet comfy ones. For trendy jerseys, you may contact your local biking apparel stores.

There’s a variety of biking jerseys for men and women. Over the years, the tight-fitting spandex types have evolved into more fashionable yet comfy ones. For trendy jerseys, you may contact your local biking apparel stores. Cycling shoes: Biking shoes are ultra-efficient and light for easy pedaling. Several cycling shoes have mesh panels that cool down tired feet during long biking tours.

Biking shoes are ultra-efficient and light for easy pedaling. Several cycling shoes have mesh panels that cool down tired feet during long biking tours. Cycling shorts: Although some cycling jerseys cover the bodies completely, some do require shorts. In choosing cycling shorts, one should examine the pad—its thickness and quality, flexible fabric, and custom fit for better body and arm control during turning, pedaling, and braking.

Although some cycling jerseys cover the bodies completely, some do require shorts. In choosing cycling shorts, one should examine the pad—its thickness and quality, flexible fabric, and custom fit for better body and arm control during turning, pedaling, and braking. Biking gloves: These hand covers need to be quick-drying, windproof, and breathable.

These hand covers need to be quick-drying, windproof, and breathable. Windbreaker And Rainjacket: For better protection against adverse weather conditions, you’ll need to wear these during the tour.

For better protection against adverse weather conditions, you’ll need to wear these during the tour. Biking goggles or glasses: For protection against bugs, high-speed wind, water and mud splashes, dust, and possible road bumps and bike crashes, among others, wear goggles or glasses.

For protection against bugs, high-speed wind, water and mud splashes, dust, and possible road bumps and bike crashes, among others, wear goggles or glasses. Post-ride shoes and clothes: For cooling down after long hours of biking, post-ride clothing should be comfortable and breathable.

Although some of the pieces are already worn before the tour, spare clothing is necessary. This is in anticipation of possible weather changes and conditions.

Tools And Repair Items

If you’re a biker, you know that troubles may happen no matter how well-prepared you are. To solve these problems, it’s necessary to bring the following:

Spare tires and tubes: Tire and tube replacements are an instant method of getting back on the road after tire damage and punctures.

Tire and tube replacements are an instant method of getting back on the road after tire damage and punctures. Patch kit: This is a must-have for every biker since punctures are likely to occur in the long run. Also, bikers may run out of spare tires and tubes.

This is a must-have for every biker since punctures are likely to occur in the long run. Also, bikers may run out of spare tires and tubes. Spokes: Ideally, bikers should carry four to five spokes with them for replacement. In most cases, bikers should replace a broken spoke or two as ignoring them may complicate the problem. With broken or missing spokes, the wheel may be harder to align and control.

Ideally, bikers should carry four to five spokes with them for replacement. In most cases, bikers should replace a broken spoke or two as ignoring them may complicate the problem. With broken or missing spokes, the wheel may be harder to align and control. Pump: This is an essential tool for pumping air into tires.

This is an essential tool for pumping air into tires. Spare chain: Aside from punctures, some typical bike problems include jumping gears and snapped chains. In most cases, a chain replacement solves these issues.

Aside from punctures, some typical bike problems include jumping gears and snapped chains. In most cases, a chain replacement solves these issues. Spare pedals and cleats: Apart from modifying the original cleats for better shoe traction, extra cleats are essential as the installed ones may break during the tour. Spare pedals, on the other hand, could replace worn or chipped ones.

Apart from modifying the original cleats for better shoe traction, extra cleats are essential as the installed ones may break during the tour. Spare pedals, on the other hand, could replace worn or chipped ones. Spare nuts, washers, and bolts: Basically, these are used for locking and fastening the installed and attached bike parts and accessories.

Basically, these are used for locking and fastening the installed and attached bike parts and accessories. Spare discs and cables: These are used for instant brake solutions.

These are used for instant brake solutions. Set of bike wrenches: This includes hex wrench sets of different sizes, a spoke wrench, and a ¼-inch drive torque wrench

This includes hex wrench sets of different sizes, a spoke wrench, and a ¼-inch drive torque wrench Duct tape: This is for wrapping and taping torn and chipped bike parts.

This is for wrapping and taping torn and chipped bike parts. Chain lube: This is for ensuring the chain’s proper function.

This is for ensuring the chain’s proper function. Tire levers: Tire levers are for easy and safe tire and tube replacement.

Tire levers are for easy and safe tire and tube replacement. Rags and wipes: These are for cleaning the surfaces of bike parts.

Although tools differ depending on the type of bike ride, the mentioned tools and repair items are the most common. They’re typically preferred by bikers trying to take the mountain trails, snowy terrains, or the classic concrete roads for beginners. Hence, these tools are the best for all road tours.

Accessories For Long Rides

Usually, bike tours take long hours. In some cases, biking continues up to the wee hours of the night. To prevent road troubles and accidents, you need to install and bring biking accessories. Here’s a list of standard accessories to avoid slowing your ride yet ensure safe biking:

Reflectors: safety devices that signify the bike’s presence and alert other road users

safety devices that signify the bike’s presence and alert other road users Flashing taillight: safety device that warns road users on the rear side of the road

safety device that warns road users on the rear side of the road Frame bag: container for spare clothing, tools, and other essentials

container for spare clothing, tools, and other essentials Headlight: a safety lighting device

a safety lighting device Bungee cords: For tying frame bags and other items

For tying frame bags and other items Bike lock: For the bike’s security

For the bike’s security Rain covers: Weather protection

Essentials

Apart from the clothing, tools, and safety accessories, the following are necessary items to have with you on a biking tour:

Water bottle or hydration bag: You may choose between bottled water and the biking-friendly hydration bladder for your water needs

You may choose between bottled water and the biking-friendly hydration bladder for your water needs Sunscreen: For skin protection against extreme sun exposure

For skin protection against extreme sun exposure Energy bars: For instant energy rush and calories intake

For instant energy rush and calories intake Fresh fruits: For muscle cramp prevention

For muscle cramp prevention Electrolyte powder: To prevent dehydration

To prevent dehydration Identification: an ID or two for documentation purposes

an ID or two for documentation purposes First aid kit: for instant solution of injuries

for instant solution of injuries Camera: For capturing the best biking moments

For capturing the best biking moments Wipes: For hygiene purposes

For hygiene purposes Extra cash or debit/credit card: For possible expenses down the road

Wrapping Up

Bikers will need a lot of items for their first biking tours. Generally, they’d prepare sets of clothing, tools, safety accessories, and other essentials. The must-haves mentioned in this article are all important items that every biker should bring with them to future trips.

You may use what you’ve learned from this article for your first ride and the succeeding ones. In case these items aren’t enough, you may ask seasoned bikers about other essentials that you can add to this list for the biking experience of a lifetime.