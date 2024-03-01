Whatever the Weather: Gear for Spring in the PNW

Jack Wolfskin Eagle Peak 2L Shell

Guest Review by Nikki

Here in the Pacific Northwest, could any piece of gear be more important than a trusty raincoat? My new Jack Wolfskin Eagle Peak 2L Jacket has kept me dry on foggy mornings and in wintery downpours and protected me from icy winds. It’s lightweight and breathable, even when I’m pedaling around town or hiking hard in drippy forests. It’s easy to adjust the hood for more protection or better visibility, and I didn’t anticipate how much I’d love the adjustable elastic-free cuffs. The longer length in the back ensures water can’t sneak in. The jacket easily tops warm layers so I can stay dry and cozy, but it is lightweight enough to carry me into spring and summer. I love the color options – gray and green for those who want to blend in, or bright pink and orange (“new magenta”) if you want to be visible on bike commutes or dark walks like I do. The Jack Wolfskin Eagle Peak 2L has become my go-to jacket for year-round adventuring: hiking, backpacking, and biking; plus it has become my everyday raincoat.

More info: jackwolfskin.com

Hot Chillys Women’s Micro-Elite Chamois Pocket Leggings

Hot Chillys Micro-Elite Chamois leggings are great for those cold days when you need an extra layer and then don’t. They look great as regular leggings, unlike many other types of long underwear that look like…um…underwear. Simply remove your outer layer, and you’re good to go. They’re soft and fleecy inside, smooth on the outside.

More info: www.hotchillys.com

Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler 130L Wheeled Duffel

The Cargo Hauler Wheeled Duffel 130L from Eagle Creek is the latest in a long tradition of high-quality bomb-proof duffels engineered for the sometimes rough-and-tumble world of travel. The heavy-duty wheels work well both at an airport and at a campsite. The U-shaped zippered top opening makes it easy to access your gear, and in addition to pulling it, the duffel can be easily carried by the super-strong webbing handle or on your back via the zip-away backpack straps.

More info: www.eaglecreek.com

Jack Wolfskin Women’s Alpspitze Wool Base Layer

I love my new Jack Wolfskin Alpspitze wool tights! They are nice and warm and have the benefit of being thin enough to wear under any pants comfortably. Because they are a natural fiber, they breathe well and don’t leave me feeling clammy. And bonus: no itching!

More info: us.jackwolfskin.com