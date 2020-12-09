Winter Splendor in the North Cascades

The jet stream of moisture-laden clouds has pummeled the Pacific Northwest for days. The winds begin to shift from the southwest to the northeast, bringing cold, dry air from Canada driven by an encroaching high pressure system. The stage is set and the curtain of grey slowly rises, revealing the stars of the show: the jagged peaks of the North Cascades decked out in a fresh mantle of powder snow clinging impossibly to nearly-vertical cliffs against a backdrop of the bluest of skies. Let the show begin!

Bob Kandiko discovered the Pacific Northwest when he attended graduate school at the University of British Columbia. 33 years as a public school science teacher provided ample free time for him to seek adventure in the great outdoors. His favorite winter quote: “In winter, every mile is two.”