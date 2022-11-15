Winter’s Path: A Walk through the Cascade Mountains

I push forward through days spread out over decades. Days that have taken me into nearly every corner of the Cascade Mountains where snow weighs heavy on my shoulders, just as it does on the boughs of the evergreens that groan with each additional snowflake. Days where clouds open up and my place in the world is defined. Days spent amid glaciers, waterfalls, ridges, forests, and more. Days compressed into photographs, more than a million images in my adventures to date, each of them a treasured memory found along winter’s path.

Jason Hummel is an outdoor adventure photographer based in Gig Harbor. He’s currently working to ski every named glacier in Washington State. You can find his stories and imagery at Jasonhummelphotography.com