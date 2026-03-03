3 Great Hikes for Spring

Jones Island Loop

Located in the San Juan Archipelago, Jones Island is a place apart: rocky shores, sculpted cliffs, beautiful madrone forests, and impressive groves of weather-beaten Garry Oaks. From the dock on the northern shore of Jones Island, an ADA-accessible trail crosses through deep coastal forest to the southern shore and the delightfully named Raccoon Island Campground. From here, trails go both east and west, traversing their respective shorelines back to the dock. Either direction affords sweet views out over the Salish Sea and idyllic walking; the eastern circuit is rougher, while the western glides along the cliffs and through groves of twisted madrone. Jones Island is only accessible by boat, and Washington State Parks staff removes the dock during the winter. Bellingham-based water taxis offer service to the island year-round. Spectacular primitive campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Two of the campsites are part of the Cascadia Marine Trail and are reserved for those arriving by human or wind-powered watercraft.

Trailhead: Mooring buoys and dock (removed October-April) in North Cove. Discover Pass Required.

Oyster Dome

The views out over the Salish Sea from Oyster Dome in the Chuckanut Mountains are a Cascadia classic. From this epic vantage point, gaze out to the San Juan Islands and beyond to the mighty Olympics and Vancouver Island. The hike covers 5 miles round-trip with an elevation gain of 1000 feet and climbs through mossy green forest, weaving through a section of immense boulders before finally emerging into the open atop the great stone slab of the dome at 2,050 feet. From the trailhead, hike the Pacific Northwest Trail, turning right at a junction with the Samish Bay Connector. Pass the junction with the Lily & Lizard Lake Trail and climb steeply, crossing a small creek before the final push to the top of the Dome.

Trailhead: From I-5, take the Algier exit (#240), heading west on Lake Samish Rd. Turn left on Barrel Springs Rd and then after .6 mile, turn right on a dirt road signed for Blanchard Forest Block. At 1.7 miles, turn left at the sign for The Samish Overlook. In 2.2 miles, reach the Samish Overlook Day Use Area and the trailhead. Discover Pass Required.

The Knoll

The Oregon Coast is a truly beautiful place in the springtime. Famous for such marquee attractions as Cannon Beach and Cape Perpetua, one can experience a lifetime’s worth of exploration. One lesser-known destination, known simply as The Knoll, rises to the north of Lincoln City and offers a lovely and scenic day hike. This 3-mile loop is easy, albeit with a short section of steep uphill travel (elevation gain: 565 feet), winding through lush forest to its namesake open knoll with a commanding view of the blue Pacific. A side trail veers off just below the Knoll to God’s Thumb, a hair-raising and exposed knife-edge above the sea, not recommended for the acrophobic or small children.

Trailhead: From US-101, turn west on Devil’s Lake Blvd to The Villages Trailhead, featuring ample parking and a porta-potty. No permit required.