Cycology: The War on Bikes

Fall Up

September and October are two of the most beautiful months to ride bikes in the Pacific Northwest. Long-distance trails, group bike rides, autumn foliage: we have it all in the most bike-friendly region in North America.

And there’s wine.

On Sunday, Sept. 7, the Woodinville Wine Ride offers a family-friendly 20-mile route that travels through several winery districts in Woodinville. This ride features the lovely Sammamish River Trail and scenic roads—with stops to sample local vintages and a full pour at the finish line.

The dark blue waters of Lake Chelan are the backdrop for another great autumn ride: the three-day Lake Chelan Tour from Sept. 26-28. About 1,500 feet deep, Lake Chelan is a scenic wonder set amidst orchards and vineyards. Cascade Bicycle Club offers short and long routes each day of the Lake Chelan Tour, from 37 to 56 miles, with social events in the evenings.

The War on Bikes

As someone who bikes as a primary way to get around Seattle, I’m often told to “get off the road” or honked at by drivers. It’s annoying and upsetting because I’m doing them a favor by biking. If you drive, please be courteous to folks on bikes!

Angry people behind the wheel sometimes accuse bike advocates like me of waging a war on cars. In response to this nonsense, some bike advocates decided to start a podcast called The War on Cars.

For people who bike, The War on Cars is a knowledge bomb that features interviews with researchers, writers, and experts working in the field of transportation safety and bike advocacy.

On Nov. 5, Cascade Bicycle Club is bringing The War on Cars podcast to Seattle for a live taping at Town Hall Seattle. This will be a fun and lively event for folks who understand that bike advocacy is about creating safer, more sustainable communities where walking, biking, and mass transit are cornerstones of local transportation.

Bike Advocacy is Love

A colleague likes to say that everyone who rides a bike becomes a bike advocate. Because when you bike, you experience the danger of speeding automobiles and poorly designed roads.

While planning your fall rides, consider how you can also become part of the movement to make Washington, Oregon, and the Northwest safer for people on bikes.

One way to pedal for progress is to sign up for the Kitsap Color Classic on Oct. 12. This ride through Port Gamble on the lovely Kitsap Peninsula raises funds that help Cascade Bicycle Club fight for safer streets.

Riding a bike and advocating for a world where cars are unnecessary is an act of compassion.

Paul Tolme, the Journalist on the Loose, is an outdoors writer, award-winning environmental journalist, and blogger for Cascade Bicycle Club. He lives with his wife in a Seattle houseboat crammed with bikes, skis, snowboards, kayaks, and paddleboards, but no regrets. His work can be seen at paultolme.com and cascade.org/news.