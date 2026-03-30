WTA News Brief for Spring 2026

You won’t want to miss the Washington Trails Association’s (WTA) third annual Crescendo concert on April 24 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle. This celebration of music and nature is a collaboration between the Northwest Symphony Orchestra (NWSO) and WTA. Experience photos from WTA’s annual Northwest Exposure Photo Contest on the big screen while listening to sweeping melodies performed live by NWSO. Your ticket purchase will support WTA’s work to connect everyone to the outdoors and build a community that gives back to trails and public lands. Tickets are on sale now at wta.org/symphony . It’s a really special event!

And join WTA staff on May 21 for Hike the State, a free webinar where WTA experts help you find your next great adventure. It’s a free, annual event where WTA’s team will share their favorite trails for spring and summer hikes, plus hiking tips and tricks, and ways to get involved with WTA.

As always, WTA encourages you to sign up for a day trip or backcountry volunteer trail work party! They update the volunteer calendar throughout the summer, so look ahead for new opportunities to volunteer, or join a waitlist for your ideal work party.

More info: www.WTA.org