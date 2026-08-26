3 Great Hikes for Autumn

West Fork Methow River Trail

I used to think of this hike along the Methow River as a consolation prize. It was my bail-out destination when the high country around Hart’s Pass was snowed in. But, over the years, I’ve learned to appreciate this beguiling walk along the river in its own right. One can meander as far as one wants, but after 2.5 miles, the going gets rough and cannot be recommended. The autumnal color in the recovering forest, burned in 2003, is exquisite.

Trailhead: Rattlesnake Trailhead, near the end of FR-5400, past the Riverbend Campground, follow FR-060, 10.6 miles west of Mazama. No pass required.

Wilcox Pass

Located in the southernmost section of Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies, Wilcox Pass is a special place. You’ll hike up through forest, emerging into the open after a mile. There are two very appealing red chairs positioned beside the trail (part of a red chair tradition in the Rockies), conducive to a few moments of contemplation. But keep climbing. After another glorious mile, you’ll bear left and make your way a final mile over rocky terrain to a supreme lookout, one of the best in the Rockies. The Athabasca Glacier is front and center, and Bighorn Sheep often graze nearby. Total distance to the epic view is 3 miles with an elevation gain of 1400 feet.

Trailhead: The Icefields Parkway, 75 miles north of Banff, at the entrance to the Wilcox Campground. Parks Canada Pass Required.

Huntoon Point

A short walk to mountain splendor, this is perhaps the premier place in the contiguous United States to share the transformative beauty of the mountains with young and old alike. This gentle stroll is paved and wheelchair-accessible for the first 300-feet and well-maintained (mostly gravel-surfaced) tread thereafter, presenting no obstacles for most any member of the family. An opportunity to explore a sub-alpine landscape like this so easily is rare. Come early or late. You’ll have lots of company. It’s a scant .6 mile to the Point with 200 feet of elevation gain.

Trailhead: Artist Point, located at the end of the Mt. Baker Hwy (WA-542), 58 miles east of Bellingham. Turn right near the upper lodge of the Mt. Baker Ski Area for 2.6 miles to the expansive Artist Point parking lot. Northwest Forest Pass required.