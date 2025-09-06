Field Trip: The Dawes Glacier

John D'Onofrio September 6, 2025 Travel 759 Views

If you want to experience impermanence, I recommend a visit to the Dawes Glacier, located at the head of Endicott Arm in the Tracy Arm-Fords Terror Wilderness of Southeast Alaska. The approach up the sinuous fjord, beneath the towering cliffs and countless waterfalls (many of them unnamed), will prepare you for the spectacle.

The ice is eternal…and ephemeral. When the massive face of the glacier calves, apartment building-sized blocks of ice crash into the sea, with a sound that reverberates off the walls of the fjord like heroic music.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2025 Adventures Northwest | Website by D'Onofrio Creative