Greg Green: Reflections of Autumn

In autumn, when the verdant monochrome of our forests turns a montage of green, gold, amber, crimson, and orange, I seek out the big leaf and vine maples, or the crimson-splashed hillsides of huckleberries, serviceberries, and elderberries. For me, the kaleidoscope of fall is by far my favorite time to ramble in the forest. But my focus is not so much on the multihued trees and shrubs themselves, but on their watery reflections. Mirrored over a rippling pond, the prismatic trees transform into a liquid Impressionist painting that Monet himself would admire.

Greg Green is a career ecologist who has devoted nearly 50 years to marine and terrestrial ecology in the western U.S. and Alaska, and a dedicated nature/wildlife photographer. When not photographing, Greg teaches natural history and ecology at Western Washington University. View his photography at greggreenphoto.com.