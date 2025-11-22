The Art of the Salish Sea

The surface of water has magical qualities. It is ‘fluid’, undulates and shifts, while reflecting any light that reaches it, either directly from the sun or anything nearby. Waves, wind, birds, and boat wakes continually affect how the water lies, moves, changes, and, most importantly, reflects light. These photos are an exploration into capturing the awe and wonder of water and light. All were taken in or around Bellingham, Washington, and capture the spirit of the Salish Sea. Some were modestly adjusted to reduce haze, or increase contrast slightly, or strategically cropped to zero in on key details. But nothing has been added or removed from the photos––the contents, structure, etc., remain as they naturally occur.

Kevin Wittkopf’s photography focuses on ‘happenstantial’ art that occurs in the natural world, “seeing the unseen” amazing details in water reflections, wood textures/bark, mushrooms/fungi, etc. He is most interested in sharing and inspiring others to experience the amazing art that is all around us in the natural world. Learn more at kevin-wittkopf.pixels.com