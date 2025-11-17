The Art of Winter

Winter has always been one of my favorite seasons. While some fly south to relax on warm sandy beaches, I love heading out into the cold, quiet stillness after a fresh fall of snow; experiencing the sting of snow in a winter storm is an invigorating experience. Discovering nature’s new creations, which often take the form of abstract art, is thrilling. For me, it’s another reminder that the beauty of nature can be appreciated throughout the year, in all its moods.

Alan Majchrowicz is a landscape and nature photographer living with his family in Bellingham, WA. His images have appeared in advertising campaigns, product design, tourism brochures, books, magazines, and calendars. Learn more at alanmajchrowicz.com.