Trish Harding: Woodstock Farm

Much of my work begins on-site with plein air paintings, capturing the essence of place with my first marks. Painting at Woodstock Farm, I felt the presence of the Mamosee, Samish, Lummi, and other Salish tribes woven into the land. Their echoes infused the landscape with a mythological quality—the salt air carried whispers of tradition, the madrona forests stood as sentinels, and the water reflected timeless stories, where ocean breezes and vast skies continue to evoke the history and essence of place.

Trish Harding, a celebrated artist and educator, grew up on Lummi Island, deeply connected to the Salish Sea. She founded the Trish Harding School of Art at Studio UFO in Bellingham, teaching at various institutions for over 25 years. In 2023, she returned to Lummi Island to paint, where her artistic journey began. See more of her work at: www.studio-ufo.net