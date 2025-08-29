The Stillness of Autumn

Hiking through the Cascades in autumn fills me with a quiet peace found nowhere else. The cool, crisp mountain air feels clean and alive, carrying a stillness that settles deep within. Each step along the trail quiets my thoughts, allowing me to take in the magical beauty surrounding me. Hillsides blaze with deep reds, golden yellows, and rich ambers—like wildflower season reborn in warmer tones. In these moments, I’m reminded that autumn in the Cascades is more than scenery; it’s an opportunity to enjoy nature’s serenity.

Tina Arnold is a portrait and landscape photographer in the Pacific Northwest who loves nature, adventure, and the outdoors. Whether it’s sweeping mountain views or quiet little details, she is passionate about capturing moments that inspire and sharing the beauty she finds along the way.

See more of Tina Arnold’s photography at lakesidephotographynw.com