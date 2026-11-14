As a pilot, flying provides me with the opportunity to capture unusual views of the landscape, spectacular weather formations, and other fresh perspectives that few photographers ever experience. My philosophy is to keep the images true to their essence, so they can tell the story in a single glance, with the goal of giving others a chance to experience the simple—yet complicated— beauty afforded by this unique perspective.

As a professional pilot and self-taught photographer based in Seattle, Long Bach Nguyen spends most of his time crisscrossing the western United States, flying high above in a corporate jet, or down low in the cockpit of a seaplane. Visit his photography website at www.pbase.com/longbachnguyen.