Boulder River

In mid-winter, an excursion up the Boulder River affords opportunities to enjoy the silent forest, a pair of magnificent waterfalls, and the luminous green of the North Cascades. The trail leads upriver, following an old road, passing beneath a rock wall reminiscent of a hanging garden, adorned with luxurious mosses, lichens, maidenhair fern, polished cedar roots, and trickles of water. Flowing water is, in fact, the major theme of this excursion. You’ll reach the aforementioned waterfalls in 1.2 miles. Most stop here, but by continuing through gardens of moss (and crossing a few streams), you’ll rejoin the river in four miles. The trail—which long ago continued by fording the river—today ends here at the river bar, a choice place to pitch a tent and spend the night.

Trailhead: Drive WA-530 23.6 miles east of Arlington, turning right on French Creek Road/FR-2010 (near MP41). The trailhead is located at the end of the road, 3.7 miles from the highway.

Metolius River

A short, easy, peaceful river walk; the Metolius River Trail, located below Santiam Pass in the northern Oregon Cascades, is a balm for the overstimulated soul. Starting from the Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery, you’ll follow the pristine river upstream, through fragrant forest, enjoying views out over the tumbling water. At 2.5 miles, a cascade on the far side of the river is breathtakingly beautiful, a classic Northwest Zen beauty spot.

Trailhead: From Oregon SR-20, turn north at the Camp Sherman/Metolius Recreation Area sign. Either go through Camp Sherman or stay right on FR-14 until the hatchery sign. Trailhead parking is adjacent to the hatchery.

Mystic Beach

Mystic Beach is one of many pristine beauty spots along the Juan De Fuca Trail on Vancouver Island. Aptly named, the beach is a rugged—and spectacular—coastal route that traverses the shoreline for 26 miles, rivaling the famous West Coast Trail for raw, ocean-tossed splendor. Mystic Beach is only a 1.3-mile walk from the eastern Juan De Fuca trailhead at the China Beach Day-use area and makes for a wonderful place to linger on the wild beach and contemplate the transcendently beautiful Mystic Falls, flowing down a precipitous cliff into the sea.

Trailhead: Drive BC Hwy 14 for 23 miles west of Sooke (46 miles west of Victoria).