Autumn Gear Reviews: Backpacking Essentials

MSR Hubba Hubba™ LT 3-Person Backpacking Tent

The new Hubba Hubba™ LT-3 tent from MSR delivers an amazing amount of interior space at an impressive weight of only 4 lbs., 13 oz. One gets used to tent manufacturers overstating the roominess of their tents, but the LT-3 genuinely provides elbow room (and sufficient space for wider sleeping pads) for three people. With two generous vestibules, this tent is spacious enough (47 square feet) to offer a variety of sleeping configurations. The strong yet lightweight DAC NFL poles stand up to the wind, and internal storage options abound, including pockets, gear lofts for overhead storage, and an included clothesline for hang-drying wet gear and clothes.

More info: cascadedesigns.com

Arc’Teryx Beta Men’s Pants

Like everything made by Arc’teryx, the Men’s Beta Pants are made to last. These breathable, waterproof pants are amazingly rugged considering their light weight (10.9 oz). The PFAS-free GORE-TEX ePE construction provides rock-solid weather protection and they feature ¾-length side zippers for easy ingress and egress, an integrated belt, zippered fly and a single, well-placed thigh pocket. More info: arcteryx.com