Spring Gear Reviews: Staying Dry and Sleeping Well

Therm-A-Rest NeoLoft Sleeping Pad

The Therm-A-Rest® NeoLoft pad has too many features to cover here, but the two that stand out for me are the side rails and the super soft surface material. The side rails keep you in place if you twist and turn in the night, like I do, so that you stay right where you want to be: on top of a soft cushion of warm air. And the stretch knit fabric they’ve used for the top of the pad is a welcome relief for people who have spent time on more traditional nylon pads; it feels like you’re sleeping on your bedsheets at home. At an even two pounds, the “large” size I opted for isn’t the lightest (or smallest) pad on the market, but when you wake up in paradise after a great night’s sleep, that’ll be the last thing on your mind. This pad comes with an easy-to-use dual-valve and pump sack inflation system, a repair kit, and a sturdy stuff sack. The NeoLoft is easily the most comfortable pad I’ve ever owned.

More info: cascadedesigns.com/pages/thermarest

Arc’teryx Beta Women’s Pants

When you’re ready to level up your wilderness rain protection, go for the rock-solid Arc’teryx Beta Pants. With its surprisingly stretchy waistband (but none of the bulk of regular elastic) and the most waterproof zipper I’ve ever encountered, the Betas have you covered. I also love these for my rainy spring bike commute.

More info: arcteryx.com