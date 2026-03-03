Gear Spotlight: Topo Athletic Ultraventure 4 Running Shoes

This winter I’ve spent a lot of time running. The Chuckanuts have been their usual mix of wet roots and mud—a good test for any trail shoe.

If you’ve spent time in an Altra Lone Peak (and plenty of folks have), the Topo Ultraventure 4 compares nicely. Both offer a roomy toe box that lets your toes spread out, but the Topo fits more snugly and securely through the middle of the foot. The Lone Peak feels wider overall and uses a zero-drop platform, while the Ultraventure has a 5 mm drop and a 35 mm / 30 mm stack height, which means noticeably more cushioning underfoot than the Lone Peak’s 25 mm stack. It still feels stable and balanced––just with a little more comfort when the miles start adding up.

On wet, rooty, occasionally muddy singletrack, the Vibram sole holds its own. It’s grippy enough for our perma-wet trails and feels stable when things get uneven. The ride is comfortable and predictable.

We’ve been expanding our running selection at the shop to better reflect how many people are logging trail miles around here. The Ultraventure 4 fits that shift well––comfortable for long runs, roomy up front, and versatile enough to double as a hiker.

